REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine Claims Cleans Sweep of Rus Drones, Russian Recruits Killed, Actor Jeremy Renner Seriously Injured, More

World
- Ukraine says it shoots down all drones in third night of strikes, article with galleryEuropecategory · January 2, 2023 · 10:28 AM GMT
Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all Russian drones in a massive wave of attacks, after Moscow launched an unprecedented third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets, intensifying its air war for the New Year holiday.
- EuropecategoryDozens of Russian recruits killed by Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region – source
Dozens of Russian recruits were killed in a Ukrainian New Year’s Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk province, a source close to the Russian-appointed leadership said on Monday.
- Asia PacificcategoryJapan says it scrambled jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier operations
Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific.
- Middle EastcategorySyria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
The Syrian army said on Monday an Israeli missile strike had briefly put the Damascus International Airport out of service, the latest in a string of strikes targeting Iran-linked assets.