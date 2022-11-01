REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine Evacuation, S. Korean Halloween Outrage, Brazil Election Fallout, Higher Taxes for Brits, More

WORLD

Russia ordered civilians to leave a sliver of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

South Korea moved to calm public outrage over a Halloween party crush that killed more than 150 people, most of them young, promising a speedy and intensive inquiry and calling for tough new safety measures to prevent similar disasters. A temporary morgue for some of the people killed is now a huge lost-and-found, where hundreds of items such as a ‘Happy Halloween’ backpack and a Minnie Mouse hairband await their owners.

Truckers who support Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world’s top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro has been silent on the election victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Israelis began voting for the fifth time in less than four years, with former premier Benjamin Netanyahu bidding for a comeback in a race likely to turn on a far-right party that has risen from the fringe to become a potential coalition kingmaker.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced heavy criticism for describing the arrival of asylum seekers as an invasion, with lawmakers across the political spectrum warning of the risk of using inflammatory language.