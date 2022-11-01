REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine Evacuation, S. Korean Halloween Outrage, Brazil Election Fallout, Higher Taxes for Brits, More

Tuesday, November 1, 2022
by Linda Noakes
Today’s biggest stories
|A boy holds a cat on board a ferry during the evacuation of Kherson residents, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
WORLD
Russia ordered civilians to leave a sliver of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.
South Korea moved to calm public outrage over a Halloween party crush that killed more than 150 people, most of them young, promising a speedy and intensive inquiry and calling for tough new safety measures to prevent similar disasters. A temporary morgue for some of the people killed is now a huge lost-and-found, where hundreds of items such as a ‘Happy Halloween’ backpack and a Minnie Mouse hairband await their owners.
Truckers who support Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world’s top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro has been silent on the election victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Israelis began voting for the fifth time in less than four years, with former premier Benjamin Netanyahu bidding for a comeback in a race likely to turn on a far-right party that has risen from the fringe to become a potential coalition kingmaker.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced heavy criticism for describing the arrival of asylum seekers as an invasion, with lawmakers across the political spectrum warning of the risk of using inflammatory language.
|President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden distribute Halloween candy to visiting children at the White House, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S.
President Joe Biden will visit Florida today to contrast Democratic healthcare plans to those of Republicans while taking on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis during a campaign event.
The candidates vying for a New Mexico House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico’s second congressional district is among a handful of swing seats which will decide whether Republicans retake the House.
States have enacted more than 30 new voting restrictions since 2020, from voter ID requirements to limits on mail-in voting, fueling tensions between Republicans and Democrats. Here’s how the new laws could trip up voters.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home was expected to make his first court appearance.
A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group who took part in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021 compared it to the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in the French Revolution, and said he hoped to “disrupt Congress” from certifying Biden’s election victory.
|British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
BUSINESS
Everyone in Briton will need to pay more in tax in the coming years to fix a hole in public finances, a source in the finance ministry said, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. British manufacturing last month suffered its biggest contraction since the depths of the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, with optimism draining fast, a survey showed
Tesla aims to start mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of 2023, two years after the initial target for the long-awaited pickup truck Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled in 2019, people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
Toyota posted a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target, as the Japanese firm battles surging material costs and a persistent semiconductor shortage.
BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said.
Movie theater chain Cineworld announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow an additional $150 million and make a $1 billion debt repayment.