Thursday, February 17, 2022

by Rossalyn Warren

  • Russia-backed rebels and Ukraine trade accusations that each had fired across the ceasefire line
  • Deadly mudslides wreak havoc in a historic town in Brazil
  • A bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks passes in Florida.

Today’s biggest stories

Men look for bodies at a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

WORLD

 

Activists participate in a demonstration against abortion rights on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

U.S.
BUSINESS
WINTER OLYMPICS

Ice hockey-Canada reclaim gold crown, U.S. take silver

See our full coverage of the Beijing Games

Quote of the day

“A few crazy surfers still go out and take the risk but most of us take notice and just stay out of the water until the sharks have gone.”

Sydney resident Karen Romalis

 

Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years

