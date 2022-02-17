At least 94 people have died in flooding in Brazil, after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes and washed away cars. In the hill above Rio de Janeiro, the residents of the historic town of Petropolis struggled in the aftermath of the flood: more than 300 people have had to leave their homes, and authorities expect the death toll to rise.
Hong Kong battles a surge of Covid cases, the government has said it plans to make up to 10,000 hotel rooms available for patients, and will also make testing compulsory from March for the 7.5 million people who live in the city. Daily infections have surged by more than 40 times since the start of February.
Activists participate in a demonstration against abortion rights on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo
U.S.
As a growing number of U.S. states have begun to ease Covid restrictions as cases decline, U.S. health officials say they are preparing for the next phase of the pandemic, including shoring up testing capacity and updating mask-wearing guidance. Still, officials cautioned that while mask-wearing guidance may change, people will still have to wear masks in certain situations, such as when experiencing Covid symptoms.
In Florida, the House of Representatives passed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, significantly reducing access to late-term abortions for women across the U.S. Southeast, many of whom travel to end pregnancies in Florida because of stricter abortion laws in surrounding states.
President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for a U.S. defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military, including ship building and developing capabilities in space. Biden’s request eclipses the record budget requests by former President Donald Trump.