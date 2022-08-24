REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine Independence Day, War 6 Mo. Old, Ethiopia Fighting in Tigray, More

WORLD

Ukraine was “reborn” when Russia invaded six months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, marking 31 years of his country’s independence from the Soviet Union with a vow to drive Russian forces out completely. We look at how Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting that a winter gas chokehold will yield Ukraine peace – on his terms. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties, after deciding to hear a petition seeking review of his legally mandated eight-year term limit. The petition was filed by the main opposition party, which argued that Prayuth’s time spent as head of a military junta after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014 should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term.

For the first time a South Korean general is commanding annual joint drills with American forces, the U.S. military said, a step toward Seoul’s long-delayed goal of gaining command of allied forces in the event of a war.

Fighting between forces from Ethiopia’s rebellious northern region of Tigray and central government forces has erupted around the town of Kobo, residents and the spokesman for the Tigrayan forces said, ending a months-long ceasefire.

Angolans voted in a tight race in which the main opposition coalition has its best-ever chance of victory, as millions of young people left out of its oil-fueled booms are expected to express frustration with nearly five decades of MPLA rule.