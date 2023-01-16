REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine missile deaths, Italy arrests a top mafia boss, household wealth optimism collapses across the globe, More

Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-organiser said as business and government leaders gathered for its annual meeting.

Climate activists protested against the role of big oil firms, saying they were hijacking the climate debate. Major energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 business leaders gathering in the Swiss mountain resort.

The annual winter shindig marks a return for glitzy parties and high-minded debates following a three-year hiatus. Reuters Breakingviews columnist Lauren Silva Laughlin looks at what to expect.