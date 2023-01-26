REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine: New Deadly Rus Missile Attack, Israeli Troops Kill 9 Palestinians in Gunfight, Australian Open Tennis, More

- The chief executive of Toyota will step down as head of the company his grandfather founded, the Japanese automaker said, handing over to the boss of its luxury car unit as it struggles to meet the shift to electric vehicles. Here’s a timeline of Akio Toyoda’s 14 years at the helm.
- Tesla’s aggressive price cuts have ignited demand for its electric vehicles, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, playing down concerns that a weak economy would throttle buyers’ interest.
- IBM announced 3,900 layoffs as part of some asset divestments and missed its annual cash target, dampening cheer around beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter. SAP said it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in survey-software seller Qualtrics, as the German company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business.
- Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker, signaled that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
- Adani Group said it is evaluating “remedial and punitive action” under U.S. and Indian laws against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in a report accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens.