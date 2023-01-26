REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine: New Deadly Rus Missile Attack, Israeli Troops Kill 9 Palestinians in Gunfight, Australian Open Tennis, More

A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San Francisco, the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which 18 people were killed.

Meta Platforms said it will reinstate former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden will use a speech at a steamfitters union hall today to launch an attack against Republicans who control the House of Representatives, saying that some of their proposals are dangerous for the U.S. economy.

The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Authorities at a Virginia school were warned three times that a first grader had a gun before he shot and wounded his teacher, her lawyer said on Wednesday, while the school board voted to oust the superintendent.