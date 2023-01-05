REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine pleads for tanks, Pope Francis leads Benedict’s funeral, British shoppers defy cost-of-living crisis, More

Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks, Pope Francis leads Benedict’s funeral, and British shoppers defy the cost-of-living crisis
by Linda Noakes
U.S. News
Representative Jim Jordan listens to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on the second day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, January 4, 2023 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try for a third day to select a leader after six failed votes highlighted internal divisions and raised questions about their ability to govern. The chamber’s top Republican, Kevin McCarthy, has failed to secure the majority needed for the powerful post of House speaker.
Alana Gomez-Solis, Communications and Content Specialist at Samsung Electronics America, speaks during a news conference at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Samsung Electronics’ quarterly profit will likely plunge 58% to its lowest in six years as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices. The world’s biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and TVs is a bellwether for global consumption trends.
FTX’s former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm’s collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.
And Finally
A ski center is seen in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kirsten Donovan