REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukraine-Putin Open to Talks, China Relaxing Covid Rules, Biden Hosts Macron, World Cup Latest, More

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement in Ukraine but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would be willing to speak with Putin on ending the war. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Further easing of COVID testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry, as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies after widespread social unrest. We look at the fierce debate over the future of the zero-COVID policy, with anger over lockdowns but also fears about opening up.

Senior officials in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress were gathering to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should stay on after an inquiry found evidence of misconduct over cash hidden at his farm.

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu reached a coalition deal with the far-right Religious Zionism party, bringing him closer to securing a new government after an election last month.

Indonesia’s parliament is expected to pass a new criminal code this month that will penalize sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, officials have confirmed.