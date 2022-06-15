Reuters World News: Ukraine War Latest, Stocks, US News

By
.
-
Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

by Linda Noakes

Hello

Here's what you need to know.

The ECB meets to tackle the bond market rout, the Fed is set to deliver the biggest rate hike in decades, and bitcoin tumbles as the crypto sell-off accelerates

Today’s biggest stories

Ukrainian servicemen ride an infantry fighting vehicle in Donetsk region, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BUSINESS & MARKETS

Activists block a road as they protest against the British government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, near Heathrow airport in London, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WORLD

  • Britain pressed on with its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda despite a last-minute intervention by European judges that grounded the first flight minutes before it was due to depart.
  • South Korea’s unionized truckers headed back on the roads after the union and the transport ministry reached a tentative late-night agreement, ending a nationwide strike that crippled ports and industrial hubs. But the truckers’ win is no harbinger of labor market peace.
  • Thailand’s opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 10 cabinet ministers, accusing them of graft, economic mismanagement and of undermining democracy and clinging to power.
  • The United States backed Taiwan’s assertion that the strait separating the island from China is an international waterway, a further rebuff to Beijing’s claim to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage.
  • France announced that soldiers from its operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa had captured Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior Islamic State figure in Mali.

    U.S.

  • Republican U.S. Representative Tom Rice, who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, lost his re-election bid in South Carolina, while a second Republican incumbent targeted by the former president prevailed.
  • Trump failed to persuade New York’s highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for him to testify next month.
  • President Joe Biden’s public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.
  • Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy violates the religious freedom of Jews because Jewish law requires the procedure in some cases, a Boynton Beach synagogue said in a lawsuit.
  • A North Carolina charter school’s requirement that girls wear skirts based on the view that they are “fragile vessels” deserving of “gentle” treatment by boys is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled.
