Reuters World News: Ukraine War Latest, Stocks, US News

|Ukrainian servicemen ride an infantry fighting vehicle in Donetsk region, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR
|A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
BUSINESS & MARKETS
Activists block a road as they protest against the British government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, near Heathrow airport in London, June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
WORLD
- Britain pressed on with its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda despite a last-minute intervention by European judges that grounded the first flight minutes before it was due to depart.
- South Korea’s unionized truckers headed back on the roads after the union and the transport ministry reached a tentative late-night agreement, ending a nationwide strike that crippled ports and industrial hubs. But the truckers’ win is no harbinger of labor market peace.
- Thailand’s opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 10 cabinet ministers, accusing them of graft, economic mismanagement and of undermining democracy and clinging to power.
- The United States backed Taiwan’s assertion that the strait separating the island from China is an international waterway, a further rebuff to Beijing’s claim to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage.
- France announced that soldiers from its operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa had captured Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior Islamic State figure in Mali.
U.S.
- Republican U.S. Representative Tom Rice, who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, lost his re-election bid in South Carolina, while a second Republican incumbent targeted by the former president prevailed.
- Trump failed to persuade New York’s highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for him to testify next month.
- President Joe Biden’s public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.
- Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy violates the religious freedom of Jews because Jewish law requires the procedure in some cases, a Boynton Beach synagogue said in a lawsuit.
- A North Carolina charter school’s requirement that girls wear skirts based on the view that they are “fragile vessels” deserving of “gentle” treatment by boys is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled.
