REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukrainians See Zelensky’s US Visit as Good Sign, FTX Founder Extradited, Migrant Chaos at Mex Border, Covid Wild in China, More

|Migrants queue near the border fence, after crossing the Rio Bravo river, to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
WORLD
Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Meanwhile Russia says U.S. Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict.
Hundreds of migrants bundled in coats and blankets formed a long line in cold winter air at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping the Christmas period will bring an end to uncertainty over their hopes of securing asylum in the United States.
Germany’s BioNTech said it has completed construction of its first vaccine factory made from shipping containers called ‘BioNtrainer’ being sent to Africa. The COVID-19 vaccine maker said the BioNtrainer is expected to arrive in Kigali, Rwanda in the first quarter of 2023.
A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.
A new conservation deal adopted this week at the U.N. summit in Montreal puts the world on a strong track to halt the rapid decline in nature – but only if wealthy nations deliver enough funding and all countries prioritize conservation.
|Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, is walked in handcuffs to a plane during his extradition to the United States at Lynden Pindling international airport in Nassau, Bahamas December 21, 2022. Royal Bahamas Police Force/Handout via REUTERS
U.S.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear before a U.S. court after being extradited from The Bahamas, where he had remained since the collapse of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
The conspiracy theories of election-deniers in support of former President Trump can be traced to Dennis Montgomery, a programmer and former U.S. intelligence contractor. Judges have called him a fraud and a perjurer – and he has a history of promoting tall tales. Want to know more? Click here for our Special Reuters Investigates Report.
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said it would release its final report on Thursday outlining the case that former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.
An Arctic blast surged across a wide swath of the United States, gripping much of the nation with bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ahead of a powerful winter storm expected to complicate holiday travel for millions of Americans.
|Tesla’s China chief Tom Zhu speaks at a delivery ceremony for China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo
BUSINESS
Tesla’s China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter.
The green hydrogen express is gathering pace, but it may have a worrying problem with leaks. As governments and energy companies line up big bets on the much-touted fuel of the future, some scientists say the lack of data on leaks and the potential harm they could cause is a blind spot for the nascent industry.
Popular short-video app TikTok is offering to operate more of its business at arm’s length and subject it to outside scrutiny as it tries to convince the U.S. government to allow it to remain under the ownership of Chinese technology company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.
Bankers in New York and London are bracing for year-end bonuses that recruiters estimate are 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none at all as dealmaking sputters and economic gloom sets takes hold.