REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Ukrainians See Zelensky’s US Visit as Good Sign, FTX Founder Extradited, Migrant Chaos at Mex Border, Covid Wild in China, More

Migrants queue near the border fence, after crossing the Rio Bravo river, to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez WORLD Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Meanwhile Russia says U.S. Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict. Hundreds of migrants bundled in coats and blankets formed a long line in cold winter air at the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping the Christmas period will bring an end to uncertainty over their hopes of securing asylum in the United States. Germany’s BioNTech said it has completed construction of its first vaccine factory made from shipping containers called ‘BioNtrainer’ being sent to Africa. The COVID-19 vaccine maker said the BioNtrainer is expected to arrive in Kigali, Rwanda in the first quarter of 2023. A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked. A new conservation deal adopted this week at the U.N. summit in Montreal puts the world on a strong track to halt the rapid decline in nature – but only if wealthy nations deliver enough funding and all countries prioritize conservation.