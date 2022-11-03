REUTERS WORLD NEWS: US Election Fears, Ukraine Endures Widespread Attacks, Delhi’s Polluted Air, More

U.S.

President Joe Biden said that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept results from the November 8 elections if they lose are a threat to democracy and he blamed former President Donald Trump for inspiring them.

Control of Congress is at stake in Tuesday’s midterms, along with Biden’s agenda for the two years remaining in his term. Here’s what you need to know.

Democrats and Republicans are waging court battles that are shaping contests in some districts and helping to set the stage for the 2024 presidential race.

A once-routine staple of American elections — door-to-door canvassing — has been adopted by Trump’s supporters since the 2020 election to prove his baseless claims of voter fraud, or potentially disenfranchise voters by stoking doubts about voter registration books.

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed some Democratic candidates in past elections. But this year, in each of the 13 races it weighed in on, the union decided Republicans would be more forceful champions of law enforcement.