REUTERS WORLD NEWS: US Mid-Term Elections, Help for Poor Nations at COP27, More Ukrainian Refugees Predicted

Control of Congress was up for grabs after the U.S. midterm elections, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack Democrats’ tenuous hold on power.

Here is our live results graphic, and here are the key takeaways from the elections so far.

In a critical win for President Joe Biden’s party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-held Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and bolstering his party’s chances of holding the chamber.

Republicans have picked up a net six seats in the House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 71 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected.

Democrats won elections for governor in the ‘blue wall’ states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, enabling them to defend against Republican-dominated state legislatures on issues such as abortion rights and fair elections.

Problems with dozens of electronic vote-counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona were seized upon by former President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats.