|A view shows the city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests triggered by fuel price increase, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheye
WORLDA Russian-led military bloc will begin withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days’ time after fulfilling its main mission of stabilizing the Central Asian country after serious unrest, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
- North Korea appeared to test fire a ballistic missile that may be more capable than the “hypersonic missile” it launched less than a week earlier, South Korea’s military said, as Pyongyang pursues increasingly advanced weapons.
- The Hong Kong government is expanding its use of a long-dormant sedition law in what some lawyers and democracy advocates say is intensifying a squeeze on press freedom.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under fire after it emerged his private secretary had invited over 100 people to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.
- European Parliament President David Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died in hospital in Italy aged 65. He had been president of the 705-seat parliament since July 2019 and his term in the predominantly ceremonial role had been due to end this month.U.S.
- President Joe Biden will travel to Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace of Atlanta today to jumpstart stalled efforts to reform U.S. voting rights after new laws by states that some activists say will deter Black voters from the polls. Here’s why Senate Democrats are mulling ending the filibuster to pass voting rights reform.
- Donald Trump’s lawyer argued in court that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties.
- New York authorities said the city was investigating a possible “maintenance issue” with self-closing doors that failed to function properly when a devastating fire erupted in a Bronx apartment building, killing 17 people, including eight children.
- The U.S. government is prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if her conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuses is allowed to stand, according to a joint letter from prosecutors and Maxwell’s defense team.
- Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir who was serving a life sentence for murder in California and was the prime suspect in two other murders over the past four decades, died in prison at age 78.