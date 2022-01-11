People wait outside a community center for COVID-19 testing in San Diego, California, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake COVID-19 The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.

The Omicron variant is on track to infect more than half of Europeans, but it should not yet be seen as a flu-like endemic illness, the World Health Organization said.

Preliminary findings from two South African clinical trials suggest the Omicron variant has a much higher rate of “asymptomatic carriage” than earlier variants, which could explain why it has spread so rapidly across the globe.

Cities across China are imposing tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks of COVID-19, with Tianjin now battling the Omicron variant, which has already been detected in at least two other provinces.

Australia’s COVID-19 infections hovered near record levels as a surge of infections caused by Omicron put a strain on hospitals already stretched by staff isolating after being exposed to the virus.