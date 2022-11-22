REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Where FTX Crypto Money Went, $1b Fine for China Firm, US Preparing for Xmas Travel, World Cup, More

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
by Linda Noakes
Hello
Here’s what you need to know.
A decorated U.S. Army veteran was one of two men who took down the Colorado shooter, Malaysia’s king will choose the prime minister amid a post-election crisis, and China is set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion
Today’s biggest stories
|A view of the entrance to the condominium complex ONE Cable Beach, a beachfront residence in New Providence, Bahamas, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Koh Gui Qing
BUSINESS
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19 properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the past two years, official property records show.
As the crypto castle crumbles, some true believers say the answer is to double down on DEX. Decentralized exchanges, that is. Read our weekly analysis of the wild world of cryptocurrencies.
Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul.
Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
Can Walt Disney bank on another hit sequel? That appears to be the hope behind the company’s surprise decision to bring back former chief executive Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek. The decision was largely cheered by Wall Street, with Disney’s stock gaining more than 6% to cut its loss to 37% for the year to date.
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner.
|Rich Fierro speaks about the mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, November 21, 2022. Fierro and one other person were able to take down the active shooter and detain him. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
U.S.
Colorado Springs officials identified the five shooting victims who died and the two heroes who prevented further bloodshed at the LGBTQ nightclub where a gunman opened fire on Saturday night. A decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who had taken his family to support a drag show performer who was one of his daughter’s friends said his U.S. Army training took over when gunfire broke out at the club.
A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general took legal steps to retain pandemic border curbs recently ruled unlawful by a U.S. judge. The states are aiming to preserve the policy, which lets the government expel hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Former President Donald Trump’s real estate company began mounting a defense in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have caught a top executive cheating on taxes.
U.S. airlines and airports are preparing for a surge in passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday, with the number of travelers expected to hit the highest level in three years. Nearly 55 million Americans will take to the roads, skies and rails, with air travel recovering to about 99% of the 2019 levels before the COVID pandemic, travel group AAA estimates.
President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina named Chocolate and Chip, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables. “The votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no ‘fowl’ play,” he quipped
|Residents stand near a work by world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy on the wall of a destroyed building in the Ukrainian village of Horenka, November 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
WORLD
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Ukrainians to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have already halved the country’s power capacity, as the United Nations’ health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.
Many children were killed in an earthquake in Indonesia when their schools collapsed, officials said, as rescuers raced to reach people trapped in rubble in a devastated town on Java island. Hundreds of people were injured in yesterday’s quake and officials warned the current death toll of 252 was likely to rise.
Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah said that he will pick the next prime minister soon after the leading two contenders failed to win a majority, but did not specify timing for his decision, as the political crisis from an inconclusive election dragged on for a third day.
Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for COVID, as China fights a spike in cases, deepening concerns about its economy and dampening hopes for a quick post-coronavirus reopening.
King Charles hosts his first state visit since his accession to the British throne, welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace. The last state visit hosted by Queen Elizabeth was that by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.
WORLD CUP 2022
Qatar’s logistics are put to the test, the Saudis stun Argentina, and why matches are running longer
FULL COVERAGE