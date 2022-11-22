REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Where FTX Crypto Money Went, $1b Fine for China Firm, US Preparing for Xmas Travel, World Cup, More

BUSINESS

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19 properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the past two years, official property records show.

As the crypto castle crumbles, some true believers say the answer is to double down on DEX. Decentralized exchanges, that is.

Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul.

Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.

Can Walt Disney bank on another hit sequel? That appears to be the hope behind the company’s surprise decision to bring back former chief executive Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek. The decision was largely cheered by Wall Street, with Disney’s stock gaining more than 6% to cut its loss to 37% for the year to date.

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner.