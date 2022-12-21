REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Zelenskiy Visits Washington, Musk Searches for Twitter CEO, Parts of U.S. Brace for Stormy Christmas

Workers move a casket outside a crematorium in Beijing, December 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Diviggiano WORLD Some residents in Beijing face waiting days to cremate relatives or paying steep fees to secure timely services, indicating a growing death toll as the Chinese capital battles a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases after the easing of painful restrictions to control the spread of the virus. At a crematorium in the Tongzhou district, Reuters saw a line of about 40 hearses waiting to enter while the parking lot was full. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was en route to Washington to meet President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek “weapons, weapons and more weapons” in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said nothing good would come of the trip, and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks. “When there is no education for women in a society, how can we be hopeful for a bright future?” Female university students in Afghanistan were turned away from campuses after the Taliban-run administration said women would be barred. The decision drew condemnation from foreign governments and the United Nations. Thousands of ambulance workers in England and Wales walked out over pay, increasing the strain on the National Health Service a day after nurses went on strike, as the government advised the public to avoid taking risks. It said there would be fewer ambulances on the road, with only the most urgent life-threatening cases such as heart attacks prioritized. Eight teenaged girls were charged with murder after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in downtown Toronto. Formula One drivers will need written permission to make ‘political statements’ starting next season. Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler said the rule was “blatantly hypocritical.” Mercedes’ seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and retired four-times champion Sebastian Vettel are among those who have made political statements at races in recent seasons.