Reuters World News: Zelensky Pleads for Weapons, Fears of Chemical Attack, Covid in China, More

Ukraine pleads for more weapons from the West, and warns of chemical weapons threat from Russia.
Britain’s jobless rate slipped further below its level immediately before the coronavirus pandemic.
And the U.S. unveils a new law against ‘ghost guns.’
Today’s biggest stories
A man walks past the Kharkiv Regional Institute of the National Academy of Public Administration building which was destroyed during Russian shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Telecoms equipment maker Nokia is pulling out of the Russian market, following hundreds of foreign companies cutting ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and after Western sanctions against Moscow.
Residents walk on a street in Fengjing town of Jinshan district, as the city eases the lockdown in some areas amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China April 11, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS
In Taiwan, the military released a handbook on civil defense for the first time, giving citizens survival guidance in a war scenario, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine focuses attention on how the island should respond to China’s pressure. The handbook details how to find bomb shelters via smartphone apps, as well as tips for preparing emergency first aid kits.