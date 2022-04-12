Reuters World News: Zelensky Pleads for Weapons, Fears of Chemical Attack, Covid in China, More

By
.
-
- Advertisement -
Reuters
The Reuters Daily Briefing

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

by Rossalyn Warren

Hello

Here’s what you need to know.

  • Ukraine pleads for more weapons from the West, and warns of chemical weapons threat from Russia.
  • Britain’s jobless rate slipped further below its level immediately before the coronavirus pandemic.
  • And the U.S. unveils a new law against ‘ghost guns.’

Today’s biggest stories

A man walks past the Kharkiv Regional Institute of the National Academy of Public Administration building which was destroyed during Russian shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AT WAR
BUSINESS

Residents walk on a street in Fengjing town of Jinshan district, as the city eases the lockdown in some areas amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China April 11, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

- Advertisement -