REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Zelensky Wants UN Action, China’s New Covid Crisis, Trump Loss in Alaska, More

People wait to board a train bound for Kyiv at the central train station in Kherson, Ukraine, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded the United Nations punish Russia for air strikes on civilian infrastructure, after a missile barrage caused the worst nationwide power outages yet, plunging cities into freezing darkness.

Eastern Europe’s arms industry is churning out guns, artillery shells and other military supplies at a pace not seen since the Cold War as governments in the region lead efforts to aid Ukraine.

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition leader.

China reported record high COVID infections, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fueling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world’s second largest economy.

There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as COVID led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization and the U.S. public health agency said.

The head of Brazil’s electoral court Alexandre de Moraes rejected a complaint from President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies to challenge the presidential election, which the incumbent lost by a small margin.

U.S.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska both won reelection against opponents backed by Donald Trump, the latest high-profile defeats of candidates supported by the former president.

Congressional Democrats grappled with the daunting task of reviewing six years of Trump’s tax returns as Republicans prepared to take control of the House of Representatives in less than six weeks.

Georgia can enforce a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy while the state appeals a lower court order striking it down, the state’s highest court ruled.

Authorities identified the people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, ranging in age from a 16-year-old boy to a 70-year-old man. A manager at the store opened fire on fellow employees in a break room, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub appeared in a court hearing with obvious facial injuries, mumbling their name while slumped to the side in a wheelchair.