REUTERS WORLD NEWS: Massive Missile Attack on Kyiv, Giant Berlin Aquarium Bursts, 18 Dead in Malayasian Landslide, World Cup, More

Russia launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine amid freezing temperatures, knocking out electricity in its second biggest city, hitting critical infrastructure in the south and causing explosions in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.

Read our exclusive story on the global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones, through a Hong Kong marketplace, and a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida.

China set out urgent plans to protect rural communities from COVID-19 as millions of city-dwellers planned holidays for the first time in years after the government abandoned strict rules. Measures include ramping up vaccinations and building stocks of ventilators, essential drugs and test kits.

A landslide at a Malaysian campsite killed at least 18 people including children while they slept. The campsite, about 50 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur, was unlicensed.

Ten people, including five children aged three to 15, were killed in a fire in a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon.

The world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling 1 million liters of water, 1,500 dead fish and debris on a major road. The cause is still unclear. Around 350 people staying at the hotel in the complex that houses the aquarium had to leave the building.

Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent U.S. journalists who recently wrote about its new owner Elon Musk. The suspensions echo chaotic actions at Twitter since Musk took over. ‘We have a problem, @Twitter’, the German Foreign Ministry tweeted in response