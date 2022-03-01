|U.S. President Joe Biden steps from Marine One upon his return to the White House, February 28, 2022
IN OTHER NEWS
U.S. President Joe Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in the State of the Union speech today. Public opinion polls have shown Biden out of favor with the majority of Americans for months.
A delegation of former senior U.S. defense and security officials sent by Biden arrived in Taipei on a visit denounced by China. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.
Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown, emptying supermarkets and pharmacies, even as leader Carrie Lam called for calm and appealed for the public not to worry over a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan.
Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops of flooded neighborhoods in eastern Australia and a tenth victim was found following days of torrential rain as the wild weather slowly shifts south toward Sydney.
Iran said efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran’s remaining demands, as months of negotiations enter what one Iranian diplomat called a “now or never” stage. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei criticized the U.S. over the Ukraine crisis and described homosexuality as part of the “moral deprivation” widespread in Western civilization, during a televised speech.