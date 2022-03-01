Reuters
  • Human rights groups say Russia has used cluster and vacuum bombs
  • Visa and Mastercard block Russian financial institutions
  • The exodus of Western companies continues.

Today’s biggest stories

A satellite image shows the northern end of a convoy of logistics and resupply vehicles, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine, February 28

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

A man uses his smartphone near a board showing currency exchange rates in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 28, 2022

BUSINESS & MARKETS

Shipping giant Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia, deepening the country’s isolation as its invasion of Ukraine sparks an exodus of Western companies. Here’s how corporate ties to Russia have been uprooted.

U.S. payment card firms Visa and Mastercard have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network and major investors, including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn, said they were cutting their positions in Russia.

Bitcoin has leapt since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bolstered by people in those countries looking to store and move money in anonymous and decentralized crypto. Bitcoin trading denominated in the Russian rouble went into overdrive when the invasion began on Thursday, with daily volumes rising 259% from a day earlier.

Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, are facing further disruption and cost inflation as airspace closures affect the air freight industry. Transport between Europe and north Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China has become particularly problematic.

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven said they would contest the “spurious and unfounded basis” of European Union sanctions. The EU said “Aven is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest oligarchs” and that Fridman had been “referred to as a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin’s inner circle.”

U.S. President Joe Biden steps from Marine One upon his return to the White House, February 28, 2022

IN OTHER NEWS

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in the State of the Union speech today. Public opinion polls have shown Biden out of favor with the majority of Americans for months.

A delegation of former senior U.S. defense and security officials sent by Biden arrived in Taipei on a visit denounced by China. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it.

Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown, emptying supermarkets and pharmacies, even as leader Carrie Lam called for calm and appealed for the public not to worry over a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan.

Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops of flooded neighborhoods in eastern Australia and a tenth victim was found following days of torrential rain as the wild weather slowly shifts south toward Sydney.

Iran said efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran’s remaining demands, as months of negotiations enter what one Iranian diplomat called a “now or never” stage. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei criticized the U.S. over the Ukraine crisis and described homosexuality as part of the “moral deprivation” widespread in Western civilization, during a televised speech.

BREAKINGVIEWS

Agenda-setting insight from the international commentary brand of Reuters

Read Dasha Afanasieva on how a Russian economic collapse will be hard to avoid, Peter Thal Larsen on investors in Russia facing a mark-to-no-market problem, and Yawen Chen on how oil is lubricating Beijing’s Russian tightrope

Quote of the day

“No one can avert their gaze, abstention is not an option”

Nicolas de Riviere

French U.N. ambassador

U.N. General Assembly set to isolate Russia

