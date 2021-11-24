WORLD

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz moved closer to becoming German chancellor after agreeing on a coalition deal that aims to modernize Europe’s largest economy, accelerate its green transition and bring the curtain down on the Angela Merkel era. Here are the main policy goals of the coalition partners.

Russia staged military drills in the Black Sea, south of Ukraine, and said it needed to sharpen the combat-readiness of its conventional and nuclear forces because of heightened NATO activity near its borders. Ukraine staged exercises of its own near the border with Belarus.

The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its ‘Summit for Democracy’ next month, a move that infuriated China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory. The State Department’s invitation list for the virtual event does not include China or Russia.

The United Arab Emirates has held talks with the Taliban to run Kabul airport, going up against Gulf rival Qatar in a diplomatic tussle for influence with Afghanistan’s new rulers, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson became Sweden’s first female prime minister, and immediately faced a crisis over a budget vote that her government looked set to lose.