U.S.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are set to ask a U.S. appeals court to keep records about his conversations and actions before and during the deadly January 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters away from congressional investigators.

Congress could vote as early as tomorrow to continue funding the federal government, according to congressional aides, avoiding what would be a politically embarrassing partial shutdown.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal sex abuse trial enters its second day, with prosecutors expected to question a longtime pilot of the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. We explain the charges in the trial.

Jury selection is set to begin in the manslaughter trial of a white former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose April death sparked protests in a state already on edge over George Floyd’s killing.

Pennsylvania prosecutors said they have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to toss out the state court decision that overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction earlier this year.

WORLD

The United States warned of “serious consequences” for any renewed Russian aggression as the Western military alliance NATO met to discuss Moscow’s intentions for massing troops on the border with Ukraine. We spoke to Ukrainians near the conflict zone who are trying to guess Putin’s next move.

EU, Iranian and Russian diplomats sounded upbeat as Iran and world powers held their first talks in five months to try to save their 2015 nuclear deal, despite Tehran taking a tough stance in public that Western powers said would not work.

Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, announced he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year’s polls.

Protesters plan to march across Sudan and on the presidential palace in the latest protest against military rule following last month’s coup. Neighborhood resistance committees called the protests despite an agreement last week that reinstated civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

One in three people working in Australia’s parliament have experienced sexual harassment, a report said, following an independent inquiry into parliamentary workplace culture. Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered the review after his party came under pressure over its handling of an alleged rape inside the building.