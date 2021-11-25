Richard Branson’s Surprize: A&B Mom Wins 2 Tickets to Space in Virgin Galactic Lottery

A mother from the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda has won two tickets, worth $450,000 each, to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists, the company announced.

Keisha Schahaff, a health and energy coach, said she wanted to take the trip of a lifetime into Earth’s orbit with her 17-year-old daughter, a science student living in Britain who dreams of one day working for NASA.

Virgin Galactic had organized the fundraiser lottery contest on the Omaze platform.

Schahaff said she saw an advertisement on a Virgin Atlantic flight and decided to take a shot at the prize.

“I entered the sweepstakes after I saw an ad when I was taking my daughter to school, but who would have thought that I’d actually win. My daughter is studying STEM and wants to work at NASA, and I hope to share this experience with her because it would be an incredible dream come true for both of us, and our entire family,” she told People.

The amount Schahaff donated was not made public, but entry started with a minimum contribution of $10.