Risk Of Escalation In Mid-East War After Rocket Kills Child Soccer Players In Golan Heights.

World leaders were calling yesterday for Israeli leaders to show restraint as funerals have been taking place for the victims of a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that it was important to prevent the situation from escalating given how it was affecting people on both sides of the border.

“We’re in conversations with the government of Israel. And again I emphasize its right to defend its citizens and our determination to make sure that they’re able to do that.”

“But, we also don’t want to see the conflict escalate. We don’t want to see it spread. That has been one of our goals from day one.”

Meanwhile former President Trump blamed the Biden administration for its weak foreign policy.

At least 12 people, mostly children, were killed on Saturday when a rocket hit a football pitch in Majdal Shams

Israel has blamed Hezbollah, but the Lebanese militant group strongly denies any involvement and says that it was probably an Israeli rocket that backfired.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the rocket attack on the Druze town Majdal Shams, and accused Israel of being responsible for it.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said “it was not the first time that Israeli batteries and Iron Dome missiles have missed and backfired to hit areas around Majdal Shams and the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights]”.

Hezbollah said the Druze community resided “in a space of peace and security” under the group’s rules of engagement, and so would not be targeted due to their “special status” and the lack of military targets in the area.

The timing of the incident, the size of the explosion, the site of the strike and the types of civilians affected, were “suspicious” it added, saying Israel’s accusations against them were a sign of “evading” responsibility for for “technical failures”.

Israel’s military responded that an Iranian-made Falaq-1 hit the soccer field on which the children and teenagers were playing, and that it was launched from the vicinity of Chebaa, a southern Lebanese village.

Early on Sunday, the IDF said it had conducted air strikes against seven Hezbollah targets “deep inside Lebanese territory”

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire regularly since October, when the Israel-Gaza war began

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price”, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn’t want to see the conflict escalate

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry 66 Palestinians have been killed and 241 injured over past 24 hours due to Israeli operations in Gaza.

