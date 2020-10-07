BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- As October 31 moves closer for the full reopening of the country’s borders to visitors and returning nationals, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging citizens and residents to prepare for a dramatic increase in the numbers of returning nationals and visitors between November and December.”

“I say significant because with our borders closed the arrival and departure numbers are very small,” said Dr. Harris. “These numbers will definitely climb as the number of flights in and out increases.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ borders will be fully reopened on October 31. The borders closed on March 25 in order to minimize spreading the COVID-19 virus and its transmission among citizens and residents.

The Honourable Prime Minister indicated that it is likely that new infections of COVID-19 will come with the opening of our borders but he said the protocols and guidelines implemented by the Government are intended to minimize that risk and to keep people safe.

“The lesson from Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and indeed everywhere, particularly Europe, is that we should never become complacent in our efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease. The best way to do so is to comply with the health protocols.”

The non-pharmaceutical measures of which Prime Minister Harris spoke include wearing masks in public, frequent washing of hands, and practising physical and social distancing.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministries of Health and Tourism, has been putting a number of additional measures and protocols in place ahead of the borders being reopened, particularly at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. These include making upgrades to the Welcome Centre on the ramp in front of the arrivals area, converting the VIP Lounge into a medical screening area and constructing sneeze guards on counters.