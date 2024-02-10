Road Rehabilitation Works At Almondale, Union In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the public that rehabilitation works will commence on the entrance of the Almondale, Union Road (near the Union Zoo) on Monday February 12th, 2024.

The scope of works includes the widening of the road intersection, road reinstatement and drainage works. As a result, the Almondale Road will be inaccessible via the entrance near the Union Zoo. Motorists seeking to access and exit Almondale should utilize the entrance that intersects with the Balata-Morne Dudon Road (near Lucian Country Life).

The works are expected to be completed in three weeks, barring any unforeseen setbacks, including inclement weather conditions. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and comply to the associated signs and cautionary devices when traversing the work site.