BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) is a natural fit for anyone interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Dr. Ricardo Neil, the association’s founder and chairman, said the association is for anyone, not just students.

“We are looking at the evolution from STEM to STEAM,” said Dr. Neil. “The association focuses on STEAM so for anyone inclined in the English Literature, Drama and those areas, we encourage those persons. As a matter of fact, our spokesperson is versed in English Literature and functions quite well within the association.”

SKNRA has 60 members; those numbers are expected to grow in the coming months. The association is prepared to launch an afterschool robotics programme in September. Members from the five public high schools are encouraged to join.

The association hopes to host a national robotics challenge in the near future. A regional challenge will feature the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Persons from any age range can apply for membership. Anyone interested in learning more about the SKNRA can visit the website www.sknra.org, or www.facebook.com/sknra.kn. The association can also be contacted by phone at 661-7417.