BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A panel of three members from the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) will discuss the objectives of the association, its benefits to the Federation, its raison d’etre and other pertinent issues during today’s “Working for You” presentation.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/