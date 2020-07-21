BASSETERRE. St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) is moving to implement an after-school robotics programme in September 2020 to expand the base of actively engaged youth.

“We have a robotics group that is going to be activated in September, depending on how things go which is going to be classified the afterschool robotics programme,” explained Dr. Ricardo Neil, SKNRA Founder and Chairman. “We are targeting an after-school robotics programme to get more of the youth involved.”

Dr. Neil explained the importance of implementing a programme of this nature.

“One of the reasons we are doing this and are pushing it is because science and technology is one of the biggest industries across the world,” said Dr. Neil. “Most of our dependence in the Caribbean region is on a lot of stuff outside of science and technology.

“A large percentage of the European Union’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is as a result of science and technology. If 83 percent of their GDP is so high because of science and technology, it means that if we get a chance to get the young people in that area from early then we stand a better chance of having an industry within St. Kitts and Nevis within that area.”

He noted that young people see this as something that can propel them and the country on a whole.

“We see [robotics] as a driving force in St. Kitts and Nevis because it is a change in the dynamics of how we present data to students in terms of problem-solving,” said Dr. Neil. “If we get them to solve problems, it means that down the road, they are going to solve greater problems. That is how most of the other territories function – on a problem-solving basis – so I want to make sure that we are along that path also.

“In terms of support, because the association is new, they are pretty much on their own for now. However, in the past, the team was supported by the Ministries of Education, Justice and Legal Affairs whenever they had to travel to compete.

“SKNRA has 60 plus members with a board and executive directors formed by private sector members,” explained Dr. Neil. “As the first of its kind in the Caribbean, SKNRA aims to set a standard within the region that regulates the production and research of items relating to Information Technology and Computer Science.

“The organization will encourage the establishment of other Robotics/Information Technology Associations. It intends to create legislation to protect the intellectual property rights of individuals’ research projects. SKNRA is hopeful that the Caribbean can reach a higher level of regional integration through the advancement of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and in turn improve the scale of technology in all member states.”