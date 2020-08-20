BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Robotics will benefit St. Kitts and Nevis by helping refine and developing new products and make labour-intensive industries more efficient, according to Dr. Ricardo Neil, Chairman and Founder of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA).

“If you look on St. Kitts and Nevis, we have industries here,” said Dr. Neil. “We have the industrial site and a number of operations at there are labour intensive. Once we are able to refine a particular product, that product can be implemented in different private sector and even government sector organizations.”

Dr. Neil added that the area of robotics can open a new avenue for investments within St. Kitts and Nevis.

“If I’m sitting outside looking in and I realise that St. Kitts and Nevis has a Robotics Sector, I’m going to lean more toward investing, because it shows we are thinking ahead,” said Dr. Neal. “The benefits of having robotics in St. Kitts and Nevis is transforming different sectors and developing a new industry. That industry will garner attention from different areas across the world.”

“The robotics team is the team is currently working on prosthetics, which are mechanical or automated,” explained Sanjiv Suresh, SKNRA team captain. This will show the Federation in a different light.

“Not only will it show what’s out there, it will show St. Kitts and Nevis is starting something that larger countries don’t have yet,” said Suresh. “As a small Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the association has started something that we can make into a bigger project that other countries would want to get from us.”

The SKNRA is a non-government, non-profit organization. It was founded in January and in March, was established by Dr. Neil and the Hobson-Newman & Amritt Law Firm.