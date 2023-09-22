ROC Taiwan Foreign Minister Dr. Wu impressed with the level of development on Nevis

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 21, 2023)- Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Dr. Jaushieh Wu has congratulated the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley and his administration for the evident progress and development on the island of Nevis over the past few years.

Dr. Wu, appointed by ROC Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as Special Envoy to visit St. Kitts and Nevis during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Independence, visited the island of Nevis on September 19. His delegation was hosted by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor-General and Premier Hon. Mark Brantley.

“I’m honoured to be here again to celebrate the auspicious fortieth anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The renowned ‘Nevis Nice’ hospitality is always a delight,” Dr. Wu commented.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Dr. Jaushieh Wu speaking at a welcome ceremony at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on September 19, 2023

“Going around this remarkable island I fondly recall my last visit four years ago. I’m astounded by the transformation that is taking place.”

Following a luncheon at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis with members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet and other senior civil servants, the Foreign Minister was the guest of honour at a welcome ceremony held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. The visiting diplomat was treated to performances in Mandarin from some of the students who recently passed the Test Of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) Computerized Adaptive Test (CAT).

Commending the students Dr. Wu said, “I’m so impressed by the speeches and singing performances. They show the success of the Mandarin program and highlight the dedication of Miss Chen [Chi] as well as the diligence of the students.

(l-r) Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Dr. Jaushieh Wu; Premier of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley, and Facility Manager Mr. Dane Sandiford tour the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on September 19, 2023

“I commend the leaders of Nevis for their efforts to broaden young people’s horizons. These not only strengthen people to people exchanges but open up new avenues for cultural exchanges and collaboration between our two countries. Moving forward I’m confident that the close bond between the people of Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis will only continue to grow and flourish.”

Following a tour of the facility he marveled at the MGR Park, which was partially funded by the Government of ROC Taiwan, describing it as a testament to “our mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation”.

Premier Brantley, who had advocated for Mandarin to be introduced in schools on Nevis, expressed his belief that nationals becoming multilingual improves their chances in the world and equips the island’s students and workers to better integrate and communicate with others on the global stage.

“I believe that communication is critical if we are to know each other. The beautiful thing about the introduction of Mandarin in our schools is that these youngsters now know about Taiwan, the Taiwanese culture and music, and I believe this is very important as we build out our people to people ties, because ultimately the relationships that you build are what matter most and those are what will last long into the future.

“I am really proud. I think that what we see here is a manifestation of good cooperation and friendship between the countries that have similar ideals and share a similar position. We love freedom, we love democracy.”

The Premier conveyed his gratitude to the people and Government of the ROC Taiwan, emphasizing that Taiwan has proven over the past forty years of diplomatic ties to be St. Kitts and Nevis’ best friend.

Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor-General; Premier of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley; Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Dr. Jaushieh Wu His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis during a welcome ceremony for Dr. Wu at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on September 19, 2023

“Taiwan has answered every call that we’ve made and they have partnered with us and the DNA of Taiwan is on every facet of our development over these past forty years. “We thank Taiwan for the excellent partnership, and here in St. Kitts and Nevis Taiwan has a lifelong friend.”

Foreign Minister Wu’s delegation included His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, and officers with the Taiwanese Embassy on St. Kitts.