The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that Romania is offering 85 scholarships for under- and post- graduate studies for the academic year 2020-21.
Fields of study include:
- Political
- Administrative
- Education Sciences
- Romanian Culture and Civilization
- Journalism
- Technical Studies
- Oil and Gas;
- Agricultural Sciences
- Veterinary Medicine
- Architecture
- Visual Arts
More information about the qualification criteria and the necessary documents to submit are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania (www.mae.ro/en/node/10251).
All completed applications should be submitted to Human Resources, Government Headquarters by Feb. 11.