The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that Romania is offering 85 scholarships for under- and post- graduate studies for the academic year 2020-21.

Fields of study include:

Political

Administrative

Education Sciences

Romanian Culture and Civilization

Journalism

Technical Studies

Oil and Gas;

Agricultural Sciences

Veterinary Medicine

Architecture

Visual Arts

More information about the qualification criteria and the necessary documents to submit are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania (www.mae.ro/en/node/10251).

All completed applications should be submitted to Human Resources, Government Headquarters by Feb. 11.