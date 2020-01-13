The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that Romania is offering 85 scholarships for under- and post- graduate studies for the academic year 2020-21.

Fields of study include:

  • Political
  • Administrative
  • Education Sciences
  • Romanian Culture and Civilization
  • Journalism
  • Technical Studies
  • Oil and Gas;
  • Agricultural Sciences
  • Veterinary Medicine
  • Architecture
  • Visual Arts

More information about the qualification criteria and the necessary documents to submit are available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania (www.mae.ro/en/node/10251).

All completed applications should be submitted to Human Resources, Government Headquarters by Feb. 11.

