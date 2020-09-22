BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, has congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis as it celebrates 37 years of Independence.

The Romanian official wrote:

“On the occasion of National Day of St. Kitts and Nevis, it is my pleasure to convey to you sincere congratulations, along with my best wishes of well-being and success in your activity.”

\“I take this opportunity to reiterate Romania’s long-term commitment toward the Caribbean,” said Minister Aurescu.

“I hope that we will further deepen the dialogue begun in Romania on March 11, 2019, during Romania’s Presidency of the European Union Council and St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community. This will pave the way for the mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the global arena.