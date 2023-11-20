Rosalynn Carter, Former US First Lady, Dies At 96.

- Advertisement -

Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and wife of US ex-President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 96 in Plains, Georgia, where she was also born.

Mrs Carter became First Lady in 1977, and with her husband went on to be the longest-married first couple, celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary in July.

Her husband, who is 99, entered hospice care in February.

Mrs Carter described life with her husband as “an adventure”.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The Carters met at a remarkably young age in the small rural town of Plains, Georgia, when Jimmy was three years old and Roslyn was a baby.

They were married for 77 years and had 4 children and 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As first lady Rosalynn Carter worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president’s spouse, acting as a close adviser to her husband, President Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter was defeated in a landslide by Ronald Reagan four years after being elected.

His greatest achievement in his single term in the White House was probably forging a rare peace agreement between Israel and Egypt that continues to this day, but it was also marked by soaring inflation, 20% interest rates, and, worst of all the Iran hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran and a failed military attempt to rescue the hostages. Through it all, Rosalynn was by his side, and often whispering in his ear.

Funeral ceremonies celebrating Rosalynn Carter’s life will take place next week, The Carter Center announced The public will be able to pay its respects to Carter as she lies in repose next Monday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. A funeral service for Mrs. Carter will take place later in the week for family and invited friends at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, according to the schedule shared by The Carter Center. Sources: BBC, CNN, Carter Center.