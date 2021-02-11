

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine awarded scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic years to 19 students, 17 from St. Kitts and two from Nevis, at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and the Nevis Sixth Form College during a February 10 ceremony.

Four years ago, Ross University established the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Scholarships Awards Programme and this was instituted to award academically deserving students, who have had a financial need that would otherwise have made it difficult for them to attend the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College or the Nevis Sixth Form College.

Totalling 54 scholarships to date, the scholarship programme provides financial support up to two years of tuition books and other fees, a stipend towards uniform and transportation, and six weeks of paid internship at the Ross University.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell; Junior Minister of Education on Nevis, the Honourable Troy Liburd; faculty and staff of Ross University, including its Dean Dr. Sean Callanan, and this year’s scholarship recipients.

Addressing the scholarship awards ceremony, Prime Minister Harris commended Ross University for its continued contribution to the educational advancement of some of the nation’s youths through its annual scholarship programme, now in its fourth year.

“Ross University is rightly to be commended. Institutions of learning often offer in house scholarships for their students,” said Hon. Dr. Harris. “It is not often that they fund studies at another institution of learning. We believe that this demonstrates that Ross University recognizes the varied talents and disciplines needed to build that stronger, safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis and that it is doing its part as a good and caring corporate citizen.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister noted that the scholarships awards will ensure that academically deserving students are not held back, but rather are given the chance to reach their full potential.

“What does it mean when Ross University awards you a scholarship?” asked Dr. Harris. “Yes, it says you have reached a certain academic level and that you have demonstrated an academic ability. But these scholarships say so much more than that. They say the university believes in your potential. They say the university has faith in you and that you will make a significant contribution in the future to your community and our beloved country of St. Kitts and Nevis. As your prime minister, I stand here today to say that – like Ross University – your Federation also believes in you and we too will work with you to help you become all, in fact, the best that you can be.”

The Ross University scholarship covers tuition, books, and fees, as well as a stipend for uniform and transportation. It assists students studying in a wide range of fields, from business to natural sciences, hospitality to automotive engineering, from accounting to electrical and electronics engineering, and from teacher education to law and sociology.