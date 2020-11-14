BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In an effort to further advance the agricultural product within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is contributing to the livestock sector by donating new breeds of cattle and sheep to the Department of Agriculture in an initiative called “livestock breeding initiative.”

According to President of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Tyler Oxley, the purpose of the initiative is to grow the Federation’s national herd and diversify the genetic pool. This will allow for the long term goal of St. Kitts and Nevis becoming self-sustainable in its production of cattle.

During a handing over ceremony at Mansion on November 12, Associate Professor Dr. Aspinas Chapwanya said, “We are happy again to be able to be here on this day where we are still enhancing our livestock production on the island.”

“The Ross students that have been instrumental in the programme have put together some money and acquired a bull that they will be donating to the Department of Agriculture,” said Chapwanya.

Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Alexis Jeffers, accepted the donation on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and said, “It gives me great pleasure to stand here and express how thankful we are and profound that this particular initiative is for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“We are receiving this bull this morning and I want to say that we have seen the demand for beef and beef products here in the Federation … more particularly, we have seen an increase in the demand for beef burgers and also ground beef,” said Hon. Jeffers. “Many persons who are displaced at this time who would have worked in the service industry have found themselves in small businesses that are utilising some of these products both in Nevis and St. Kitts.”

Others who attended the handing over ceremony were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Ron Dublin-Collins, Dean of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Sean Callanan, President of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Tyler Oxley, and Ross student Kaitlyn Guidry.