CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The Rotaract Club of Nevis has donated iHealth PT3 Infrared No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometers to the Ministry of Education. The gesture was done in celebration of the club’s fifth anniversary of being chartered.

Ms. Asieah Smithen, the club’s Acting President presented the gift to Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education on February 3.

“We all know that 2020 and 2021 have been a trying time and we wanted to do something to impact our community and our future generation,” said Ms. Smithen. “We are donating these thermometers to help protect our students, our teachers and our community at large.

“On behalf of the Rotaract Club of Nevis we present you with these thermometers,” she said. “We hope you will put them to good use for our protection of the students.”

Ms. Claxton thanked the club on behalf of the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for the timely donation.

“It is indeed a pleasure for me to accept this donation on behalf of the Ministry of Education,” said Ms. Claxton. “We are indeed thankful to the Rotaract Club of Nevis for this timely donation.

“The Rotaract Club is no stranger to the Ministry of Education,” she said. “The Department of Education, every year has been a recipient of some initiative and incentive from the Rotaract Club.”

She commended the club for its continued service to the community.

“We want to take this opportunity to congratulate the club on five years of excellent work; five years of community work; and five years of service,” said Ms. Claxton. “We commend all of the young individuals who are part of this club, and encourage others to become part of this club which seeks to serve the community.

“Once again, commendations and warmest appreciation, thank you, Rotaract Club of Nevis,” she said.

Also present at the presentation were club members Ms. Tanisha Mills; and Ms. Latoya Jones.