BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The partnership between Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and the Ministry of Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis saw great successes in cruise arrivals prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Tourism, Hon. Lindsay Grant.

“This partnership resulted in a 100 percent increase in cruise arrivals between 2015 and 2019,” said Minister Grant during the Ministry of Tourism, Ports and Transportation Press Conference on August 17 where he announced that two ships from Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines will be docking at Port Zante on Wednesday, August 19 for an extended period of safe harbouring.

“Over the past five years, my team at the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and SCASPA, have worked tirelessly with Royal Caribbean to strengthen our relationship and improve our partnership,” he said. “In fact, Royal Caribbean was a major contributor to our achievement of our one million passengers on July 16, 2018, and the August 14, 2019.

“It was taking this into consideration when the cruise line reached out to me requesting the safe harbouring of the Rhapsody of the Seas and the Vision of the Seas that I took the matter to Cabinet for their review,” said Hon. Grant. “Our partnerships are the reason for our significant achievements in cruise tourism and if we can assist while ensuring no risk to our citizens and our residents with our health and safety protocols to mitigate the COVID-19 I recommend that we do so. This assistance represents the true nature of our people to support others in a time of need. It is who we are.”