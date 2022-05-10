Royal Caribbean Recruits 600 Gambians On Ship Hotel Works At Coco Ocean

The company has ships in the United States of America, South America, Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world and would deploy workers to any of the above mentioned countries depending on the available vacancy and the destination of the ship.

The Royal Caribbean wants professionals on ship hotels including restaurant workers, cooks, launders, security personnel, healthcare officers, bar workers, and photographers among others.

Speaking to The Point exclusively, Andréa Chessa, manager, bulk and hiring partners’ shipboard for Royal Caribbean Cruise, said the ship hotel company is hiring Gambian youth to ensure diversity.

“We would like to recruit people from all over the world so that we have diversity,” he added.

Hiring Gambian youths, he said would also help to scale down the youth unemployment rate and improve employability.

“If we employ anyone we would like him or her to be with us as much as we can,” he said.

David White, managing partner for Cruise Ship Crew (CSC) – The Gambia, a local partner to Royal Caribbean, expressed delight for working with Gambians in this recruitment.

He said working with the ship hotel is a great opportunity for Gambia youths and added it would help to employ the youth.

Badou Conteh, lawyer for Royal Caribbean, said: “The company wants to employ about three hundred Gambians per month and about one thousand Gambians every three months. These people would go outside and send foreign currencies to The Gambia. This will boost the country’s economy and others would build good houses for families at home.”

This company, he said has positively changed the lives of some Gambian youths. He justified that some of the youth working with the company have built good houses in the country.