BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Close to 30 newly trained Compliance and Task Force Officers were encouraged by senior members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to take their new positions seriously, and to act professionally, with safety always in mind.

At a brief closing ceremony at the RSCNPF Training School on September 18, Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, welcomed the trainees to the umbrella of National Security.

“I want to thank you for taking part in this training,” said Commissioner Brandy. “I understand that you are a good group, and an intelligent group. “I’m looking forward to seeing results when you are posted at quarantine sites or as compliance officers.”

Brandy encouraged trainees to prepare for the hard work ahead. He said by doing so, will be ready to dedicate their time and efforts to the job. He warned them about confidentiality, adding that they can be charged for leaking information.

Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, welcomed the trainees to his directorate. He stressed the significant role that each of them would now play as part of the overall COVID-19 response.

“You’re being attached to the same type of job that I have been doing since March 29,” said Adams. “I can tell you that it will become one of the most difficult and challenging times of your life…..I want to encourage you to take this seriously and be very careful while doing your job. I want you to be respectful to people….I would like you to be properly attired when you come to do the government’s work.”

Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, thanked the officers for their time and cooperation and wished them success.

“Thank you for your cooperation and your support for the last two weeks,” said Govia. “We wish you success and to remain safe. As we try to secure others in the country, the number one priority is also your safety. We want you to be alert, follow the rules as you discharge your duties professionally.”

The trainees will be equipped with uniforms and the tools necessary to effectively execute their duties.