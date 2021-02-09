BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has viewed, with deep concern, videos that show parts of an incident that occurred in Nevis and involved several of our Police Officers.

The High Command has informed the public that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

“We want to reassure the public that its safety and security remain our number one concern.

“We have in place well-established protocols and procedures for Police Officers to follow when responding to reports and apprehending or arresting suspects.

“Our organization remains committed to the fight against criminality and strongly believes in respecting human rights and the dignity of others.”

