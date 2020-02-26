The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has become aware of is deeply concerned about the circulation of an edited video in which an Officer is being filmed while driving what might have been a Police Vehicle.

Two civilian passengers were also present in the video and one made use of indecent language while appearing to tamper with equipment in the vehicle.

The High Command is deeply concerned about the behaviour of the persons in the video, in particular the inaction of the Officer to address the situation.

The matter is under investigation and will be dealt with as swiftly as possible.