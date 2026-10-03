RSCNPF Investigates Death of Teen in Charlestown Water Incident

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A 16-year-old boy died in a suspected drowning incident in Charlestown, Nevis, on Friday, October 2, according to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The deceased has been identified as Arad Aulder of Craddock Road, Nevis.

Police reported that officers responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. to a report of a male in the water near the shoreline along Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown.

With assistance from two members of the public, officers retrieved Aulder from the water and brought him to shore. Emergency Medical Services personnel attended the scene and attempted to resuscitate him, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The RSCNPF Crime Scene Unit subsequently processed the area as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continued.

An autopsy has been requested to formally establish the cause of death.

The police force extended condolences to Aulder’s family, friends and schoolmates, as well as the wider Nevisian community.