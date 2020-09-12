BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred sometime after 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 12 in Parson Ground.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that 38-year-old Devon Whattley of St. Paul’s was inside his mother’s house in Parson Ground when unknown assailants fired a number of shots through the window. He was transported to the JNF Hospital via ambulance. An x-ray has revealed that he received a single gunshot wound and the bullet is lodged behind his spine.

RSCNPF is appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.