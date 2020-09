BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has released a report by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez, who performed an autopsy on the body of Andrew Douglas of Molineaux.

On September 21, Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of severe traumatic brain injury caused by a single gunshot wound to the head.