BASSATERRE, St. Kitts -– The St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has released details about traffic and parking arrangements for the September 13 Independence Day State Service at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Restrictions will be imposed from midday on Sunday, September 13. The RSCNPF Traffic Department is asking the public to be guided accordingly.

PARKING

• Parking for Members of Parliament, Diplomatic Corps and Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be on the eastern side by the old scoreboard.

• Parking for Senior Government Officials, Honorary Consuls and members of the Judiciary will be on the Western Mound.

• Parking for the general public will be at Carnival City.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

• Parking will be restricted in the parking lot on the opposite side of the Football House on Lozack Road.

TRAFFIC FLOW

• Vehicular traffic will flow north on Victoria Road.