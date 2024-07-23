RSLPF Welcomes A Canine Into Its Ranks

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) hosted a Handing Over Ceremony at Police Headquarters, Castries. During the event, the organisation received a Canine (K-9) from the Gendarmerie. In attendance were the Honourable Jeremiah Norbert, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Home Affairs, Crime Prevention, and Persons with Disabilities; His Excellency Francis Etienne, Ambassador of France to the OECS; officials from the Gendarmerie; Mrs. Sarah Dupre-Cotter, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security; Mr. Daasreane Greene, Director of Public Prosecutions; Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius; and other members of the RSLPF. Also present were Miss Allison Joseph, Consul General of Saint Lucia to the French Antilles; Mr. Daren Cenac, Director of Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA); Chief Fire Officer Mr. Ditney Downes; and Mr. Kosygin Fredrick Assistant Controller-Enforcement, Customs and Excise Department.

As the ceremony progressed, attendees heard brief remarks from Lieutenant Colonel Yannick Gache of Martinique, Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius, Honourable Jeremiah Norbert, and His Excellency Francis Etienne. One recurring theme was the importance of working harmoniously, both regionally and internationally, in combating crime as sovereign states. The receipt of the Canine (K-9) symbolises the tangible results of collaboration and mutual understanding.

Honourable Jeremiah Norbert and the senior command of the RSLPF were formally introduced to the RSLPF Canine (K-9), who stood ready and alert, awaiting his orders. This Canine boasts extensive skills in interdiction. The use of canines in previous RSLPF exercises has been crucial for recovering and seizing contraband. Therefore, RSLPF is confident that the addition of this highly trained Canine (K-9) to its law enforcement family will enhance its operational efficiency, thereby significantly contributing to the safety and security of all communities.

The RSLPF is deeply grateful for the assistance provided by the “Commandements de la Gendarmerie” (COMGEND) through the Embassy of France to the OECS.