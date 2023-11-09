Ruby Ann Darling sworn in as Deputy to the Governor General In The Bahamas

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsRuby Ann Darling sworn in as Deputy to the Governor General In The Bahamas By Observer News - November 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — Ruby Ann Darling was administered the Oath of Allegiance, the Oath of Office and was presented with the Instrument of Appointment as Deputy to the Governor General by Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder during a Swearing-In Ceremony in the Drawing Room at Government House on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson). - Advertisement -