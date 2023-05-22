Russia and Cuba Boost Tourism Development

The governments of Cuba and Russia agreed to boost the development of tourism when representatives of both countries signed cooperation accords during a bilateral meeting in Havana.

The meeting was part of the 20th Session of their Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical collaboration.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Russian Government Vice-President Dmitri N Chernyshenko presided over the meeting in which Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia briefed participants on the opportunities of Cuba as a tourist destination—a sun-and-beach site, with patrimonial, cultural and natural values.

Chernyshenko said that efforts must focus on the increase in the number of tourists to Cuba, up to some 500 thousand Russian vacationers a year.

He added that the sector needs reconstruction and repair of hotels, modernization of infrastructure and training of specialists in the hotel sector.

Meanwhile, Sergei Vladimirovich Alexandrovsky, general director of Aeroflot Airlines, announced direct flights between the capital Moscow and the Cuban tourist centre of Varadero for which plane tickets will be on sale over the next days.

Cuba and Russia also signed an MOU between the local Tourism Ministry and the Russian Economic Development Ministry and other accords related to training and trips.