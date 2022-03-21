Russians have $3b of Assets in Bahamas, Central Bank Says

NASSAU, March 19 (Reuters) – Financial institutions in the Bahamas have around $3 billion in assets whose owners are linked to Russia, the Caribbean nation’s central bank said late on Friday.

The Bahamas on March 12 ordered a halt all transactions with Russian entities that have been put under sanction by Western nations. read more

The central bank found $420 million in deposits and $2.5 billion in custody or trust assets “with ultimate beneficial owners from or connected to Russia” in Bahamian financial institutions that are licensed to serve foreign clients.