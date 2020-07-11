BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On July 8, 123 Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) students arrived at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport via charter at no cost to the government, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

COVID-19 Molecular Tests and laundry are covered by the RUSVM. The students will be responsible for meals, groceries, and miscellaneous expenses.

The Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force collaborated with RUSVM to facilitate the return of the seventh semester students.

The Task Force held a series of meetings with key personnel from RSUVM to ensure all established protocols were followed in the process, said Dr. Laws.

“The students consented to serial testing, which includes a pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test in Miami, a similar test was done on arrival in St. Kitts and another test will be conducted on day 14 of quarantine,” said Dr.Laws.

The samples taken in St. Kitts were processed by the Next Generation Laboratory. The students are quarantined at five residential halls/dormitory buildings located on the RUSVM campus.

RUSVM residential Halls are guarded by members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts Defence Force and RUSVM security personnel.

All students who were sampled and tested on arrival tested negative for COVID-19. The students with negative RT-PCR test results on day 14 will be discharged from quarantine and allowed to integrate into society.

The students will be monitored on campus for the onset of COVID-19-like symptoms.